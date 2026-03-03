China refutes foreign media report on missile deal

Xinhua) 09:28, March 03, 2026

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday dismissed foreign media report suggesting that Iran is close to a deal with China to purchase CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles and urged relevant sides to choose the course of action conducive to de-escalating the tense situation.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press conference when asked to confirm the report, which claimed the missiles would be among the most advanced military hardware transferred to Iran by China in recent years.

"The report is not true," Mao said, emphasizing that as a responsible major country, China always abides by its international obligations.

China opposes ill-intentioned association and the spread of disinformation, and hopes relevant sides will choose the course of action conducive to de-escalating the tense situation, she said.

