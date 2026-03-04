We Are China

Joint U.S.-Israel military operation against Iran enters fourth day

Xinhua) 09:28, March 04, 2026

The debris is seen in Tehran, Iran, March 3, 2026.

The joint U.S.-Israel military operation against Iran entered its fourth day.

The death toll in Iran rose to 787, according to the Iranian Red Crescent. (Xinhua/Shadati)

A man checks the debris in Tehran, Iran, March 3, 2026.

The wreckage of a motorcycle is seen in Tehran, Iran, March 3, 2026.

A man checks the debris in Tehran, Iran, March 3, 2026.

A man checks the debris in Tehran, Iran, March 3, 2026.

