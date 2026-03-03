China urges return to talks on Iranian nuclear issue

Xinhua) 16:09, March 03, 2026

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China urges an immediate end to the military operations and a return to dialogue and negotiation on the Iranian nuclear issue as soon as possible, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

Mao's comment came at a regular news briefing after the head of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday there is no evidence Iran has been running a "structured" nuclear weapons program.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)