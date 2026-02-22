More world leaders, heads of int'l organizations extend wishes for Chinese New Year of the Horse

Xinhua) 09:14, February 22, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- More world leaders and heads of international organizations have recently sent their blessings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, congratulating the Chinese people on the New Year of the Horse.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz posted on social media, wishing a happy Spring Festival and expressing hopes that the Year of the Horse will inject new strength and momentum into Germany-China relations.

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari expressed confidence that Pakistan and China will open a new chapter of closer cooperation in the future.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his willingness to work with China to strengthen mutual support, enhance international cooperation, and further deepen bilateral relations.

International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry said that the outstanding performance of Chinese athletes at the Winter Olympics in Italy brought immense pride and joy to Chinese people both at home and abroad, making the festival even more meaningful.

Coventry also expressed confidence that close cooperation between the two sides will continue to deepen in the future.

Those also sending congratulatory messages to Xi include:

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov,

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon,

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko,

Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Tshisekedi,

Gambian President Adama Barrow,

Interim President of Mali Assimi Goita,

President of the Federated States of Micronesia Wesley Simina,

Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele,

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.,

Moldovan President Maia Sandu,

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili,

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas,

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez,

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet,

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,

Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell,

International Olympic Committee Honorary President Thomas Bach.

