Empire State Building lit up in red to celebrate Chinese New Year in New York

Xinhua) 13:34, February 18, 2026

The Empire State Building is lit up in red to celebrate the Chinese New Year in New York City, the United States, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

