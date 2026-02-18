Home>>
Empire State Building lit up in red to celebrate Chinese New Year in New York
(Xinhua) 13:34, February 18, 2026
The Empire State Building is lit up in red to celebrate the Chinese New Year in New York City, the United States, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
