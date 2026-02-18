People enjoy Chinese New Year's Eve dinner across China

Xinhua) 12:58, February 18, 2026

An aerial drone photo shows people enjoying a grand feast to mark the Chinese New Year's Eve in Songgai ancient town in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Chinese New Year's Eve is the most significant moment of Spring Festival celebrations when families and friends sit around the table to share delicious food and personal stories, and stay up to welcome the New Year.

People enjoy a grand feast to mark the Chinese New Year's Eve in Songgai ancient town in southwest China's Chongqing, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

Firefighters enjoy the Chinese New Year's Eve dinner at a canteen in Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 16, 2026. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

A staff member briefs diners about the history of Beijing Roast Duck, also known as Peking Duck, at the Qianmen branch of Quanjude, one of China's best-known roast duck chain store brands, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People enjoy the Chinese New Year's Eve dinner at a restaurant in Fanyang Town of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 16, 2026. (Photo by Xiao Benxiang/Xinhua)

