Medical workers stay on duty on Chinese New Year's Eve in Baoding, Hebei

Xinhua) 12:48, February 18, 2026

A nurse works at the neonatology department of Baoding No. 4 Central Hospital in Baoding City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Five medical workers stay on duty here on Monday, Chinese New Year's Eve, to provide essential cares for newborns in the first days after their birth.

A doctor (1st R) talks with family members of a newborn at the neonatology department of Baoding No. 4 Central Hospital in Baoding City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

A doctor takes care of a newborn at the neonatology department of Baoding No. 4 Central Hospital in Baoding City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Medics work at the neonatology department of Baoding No. 4 Central Hospital in Baoding City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

A nurse takes care of a newborn at the neonatology department of Baoding No. 4 Central Hospital in Baoding City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

A newborn is tended by a nurse at the neonatology department of Baoding No. 4 Central Hospital in Baoding City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

