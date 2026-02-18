Medical workers stay on duty on Chinese New Year's Eve in Baoding, Hebei
A nurse works at the neonatology department of Baoding No. 4 Central Hospital in Baoding City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
Five medical workers stay on duty here on Monday, Chinese New Year's Eve, to provide essential cares for newborns in the first days after their birth.
A doctor (1st R) talks with family members of a newborn at the neonatology department of Baoding No. 4 Central Hospital in Baoding City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
A doctor takes care of a newborn at the neonatology department of Baoding No. 4 Central Hospital in Baoding City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
Medics work at the neonatology department of Baoding No. 4 Central Hospital in Baoding City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
A nurse takes care of a newborn at the neonatology department of Baoding No. 4 Central Hospital in Baoding City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
A newborn is tended by a nurse at the neonatology department of Baoding No. 4 Central Hospital in Baoding City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
