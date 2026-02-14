We Are China

Chinese New Year cultural event held in Almaty, Kazakhstan

Xinhua) 09:49, February 14, 2026

A student (L) from the Confucius Institute at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University practices Chinese calligraphy during a Chinese New Year cultural event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Students from the Confucius Institute at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University perform lion dance during a Chinese New Year cultural event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A student from the Confucius Institute at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University displays her Chinese calligraphy during a Chinese New Year cultural event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Students from the Confucius Institute at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University welcome the audience during a Chinese New Year cultural event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A student from the Confucius Institute at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University plays the dombra during a Chinese New Year cultural event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Students of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University perform a dance during a Chinese New Year cultural event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Students from the Confucius Institute at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University practice Chinese calligraphy during a Chinese New Year cultural event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A student from the Confucius Institute at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University displays her paper-cutting works during a Chinese New Year cultural event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

A student from the Confucius Institute at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University performs a dance during a Chinese New Year cultural event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Feb. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)