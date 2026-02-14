Kenya holds Chinese New Year of the Horse celebrations to deepen cultural bonds

Xinhua) 09:40, February 14, 2026

NAIROBI, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Celebrations to mark the upcoming Chinese New Year were held on Thursday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, featuring speeches, cultural performances, showcasing of Chinese costumes, cuisine and painting.

The half-day jamboree, which attracted a multitude of visitors including students, scholars and cultural enthusiasts, was convened by the Confucius Institute of the University of Nairobi, Kenya's oldest university.

Drawn from all walks of life, participants at the event dubbed The Galloping Steed Strides into the Chinese Year of the Horse savored the beauty and allure of Chinese New Year celebrations, tasting traditional Chinese cuisine, while taking part in games and interactive raffle draws.

Margaret Jesang Hutchinson, vice chancellor of the University of Nairobi, said the Spring Festival celebrations reaffirmed the vitality of China-Kenya cooperation in the realms of culture, education, the arts as well as people-to-people exchanges.

"We have proved that while we are geographically distanced, our hearts and professional futures are closely aligned. This year, the Year of the Horse feels particularly symbolic of the journey we are all on together," Hutchinson said in a speech.

She added that the Chinese New Year of the Horse should serve as a wakeup call for strengthening Sino-Kenyan bonds of friendship, while exploring new horizons of innovations, empowering the youth to enable them to reach their full potential.

"May the friendship between Kenya and China continue to flourish and grow stronger every day," said Hutchinson.

Wang Shangxue, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, said more than 30 partner schools that have already introduced Mandarin classes had deployed students to participate in the New Year fete.

The event attracted more than 1,000 visitors, reaffirming the growing appeal of Chinese culture among local youth and ordinary citizens, Wang said.

"Actually the Chinese New Year celebration has already become a grand event and it has strengthened ties between China and Kenya. We are one family," Wang said.

She observed that the Year of the Horse represents strength, speed and vitality, adding that it offers an opportunity for Kenya and China to enhance ties in areas that advance mutual gain, trust and enduring friendship.

Rose Auma, dean of the School of Arts and Social Sciences at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, based in western Kenya, said the Chinese New Year fete helped spotlight the richness and diversity of the Asian nation's culture to a wider audience.

"I am happy to have been part of this event. It is well organized, we have seen the food, dance, dress and the language," Auma said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)