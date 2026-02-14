Chinese New Year gala held at UN headquarters in New York

Xinhua) 09:37, February 14, 2026

A girl interacts with a panda robot at a Chinese New Year gala at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People watch a display of Chinese calligraphy at a Chinese New Year gala at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Humanoid robots dance at a Chinese New Year gala at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People perform Huangmei opera at a Chinese New Year gala at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

People perform traditional Chinese dance at a Chinese New Year gala at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

