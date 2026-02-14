Home>>
Chinese New Year gala held at UN headquarters in New York
(Xinhua) 09:37, February 14, 2026
A girl interacts with a panda robot at a Chinese New Year gala at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
People watch a display of Chinese calligraphy at a Chinese New Year gala at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
Humanoid robots dance at a Chinese New Year gala at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
People perform Huangmei opera at a Chinese New Year gala at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
People perform traditional Chinese dance at a Chinese New Year gala at the UN headquarters in New York, on Feb. 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: French equestrian gala marks Chinese Year of the Horse
- Confucius Institute holds Chinese New Year cultural event in Baku, Azerbaijan
- Flower exhibition held to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year in Macao
- FAO celebrates upcoming Chinese New Year in Rome
- Unmanned vans, drones and love -- smart machines accelerate Chinese New Year deliveries
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.