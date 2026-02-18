Fireworks, lanterns welcome Chinese New Year in Belgrade

Xinhua) 12:31, February 18, 2026

BELGRADE, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Fireworks lit up the evening sky over the Sava River on Monday as a countdown on the Belgrade Tower marked the arrival of Chinese New Year's Eve in the Serbian capital.

Large crowds gathered along the Belgrade Waterfront promenade to watch the celebration.

At the event, speaking on behalf of the Serbian government, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Adrijana Mesarovic compared glowing festival lanterns to a shared path forward.

Their light symbolizes "faith, determination and a common step toward progress and friendship," Mesarovic said.

Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming highlighted the steady growth of practical cooperation that has brought the two peoples closer.

The riverside promenade was transformed into a lively cultural showcase. Lion dancers in red and gold leapt and spun to the rhythm of drums, drawing cheers from the audience.

Visitors also sampled a wide range of Chinese dishes, including hotpot, roast duck and traditional sweets. Lantern installations further enhanced the festive atmosphere.

Zlata Radovanovic, a Chinese culture enthusiast, said the celebration has become a familiar annual tradition. "Those distinctive Chinese lights are now a well-known sight in Serbia," she said.

The Chinese New Year's Eve event is the centerpiece of the broader 2026 "Happy Spring Festival" series in Serbia, with celebrations also being held in cities such as Nis, Novi Sad, and Bor.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Kou Jie)