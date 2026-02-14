Tram decorated for upcoming Chinese New Year in The Hague, Netherlands
A tram decorated to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year is pictured in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Feb. 13, 2026. The tram has debuted on the busiest urban tram line in The Hague, bringing the festive spirit of the Chinese New Year to local residents. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)
A tram decorated to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year is pictured in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Feb. 11, 2026. The tram has debuted on the busiest urban tram line in The Hague, bringing the festive spirit of the Chinese New Year to local residents. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)
A tram decorated to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year is pictured in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Feb. 13, 2026. The tram has debuted on the busiest urban tram line in The Hague, bringing the festive spirit of the Chinese New Year to local residents. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)
A tram decorated to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year is pictured in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Feb. 11, 2026. The tram has debuted on the busiest urban tram line in The Hague, bringing the festive spirit of the Chinese New Year to local residents. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Kenya holds Chinese New Year of the Horse celebrations to deepen cultural bonds
- Chinese New Year gala held at UN headquarters in New York
- Feature: French equestrian gala marks Chinese Year of the Horse
- Confucius Institute holds Chinese New Year cultural event in Baku, Azerbaijan
- Flower exhibition held to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year in Macao
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.