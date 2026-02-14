Tram decorated for upcoming Chinese New Year in The Hague, Netherlands

Xinhua) 09:46, February 14, 2026

A tram decorated to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year is pictured in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Feb. 13, 2026. The tram has debuted on the busiest urban tram line in The Hague, bringing the festive spirit of the Chinese New Year to local residents. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

