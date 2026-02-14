Interview: Indonesia's national-level Chinese New Year celebration to enhance cultural understanding, says senior official

JAKARTA, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia's first national-level Chinese New Year celebration is expected to deepen cultural understanding and promote creative cooperation between Indonesia and China, Deputy Minister of Creative Economy Irene Umar has said.

"I feel that a deep understanding of cultures at the national level will promote diplomatic exchanges between the two nations," Irene told Xinhua in an interview on Friday.

She noted that as bilateral exchanges expand across business, academia and communities, a deeper understanding will be achieved.

According to the Ministry of Creative Economy, the inaugural national Chinese New Year Festival will be held from Feb. 17 to March 3, 2026, at Lapangan Banteng in Jakarta.

The celebration will feature lantern festivals, culinary and creative market festivals, an open museum showcasing Chinese cultural acculturation, the Nusantara Chinese New Year Parade, and other inclusive public events. Parallel celebrations will also take place in cities including Singkawang, Palembang, Solo, Semarang, Manado, Makassar, Surabaya, Medan, Bogor, Batam and Pontianak.

Irene, who also serves as chairperson of the National Chinese New Year Organizing Committee, said the celebration takes on added meaning as it coincides with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

For Irene, who is of Chinese descent, elevation of the celebration to the national level carries special significance.

"This is something very special and close to my heart," she said. "This is an opportunity to showcase to everyone that, hey, let's get together with love."

Beyond its cultural significance, Irene said the festival provides concrete support for Indonesia's creative economy by offering platforms for local entrepreneurs and creators.

"We provide a lot of stages for our creative economy," she said, referring to creative entrepreneurs as "creative economy warriors."

Such platforms allow people to discover Indonesia's creative strengths and connect directly with creators, thereby expanding economic opportunities and fostering collaboration, according to her.

One of the key programs is a large-scale bazaar scheduled from Feb. 22 to March 1 at Lapangan Banteng, featuring more than 200 local brands, including food and beverage businesses as well as non-food and beverage brands.

"The purpose is for all Indonesians, of all walks of life, to gather together because food combines and blends people," she said.

Irene also highlighted how the celebration encourages cultural innovation and helps make traditional culture relevant to younger generations. During the interview, she pointed to the sneakers she was wearing, which incorporated lion dance design elements.

"This is one example of how the creative economy can make cultures relevant to the youth," she said, explaining that creative industries help transform cultural heritage into modern expressions that resonate with younger people.

She expressed optimism that such initiatives would also strengthen creative and economic cooperation between Indonesia and China.

"We are hoping to see more and more collaborations between the two nations, especially on the creative economy side," she said.

Having visited cities such as Shanghai and Hangzhou, Irene said her personal experiences in China deepened her appreciation of cultural exchange and innovation.

"China, as a country, has always been a destination for me to go back and learn," she said. "Deeper understanding of cultures bonds people together."

She also warmly welcomed Chinese tourists to visit Indonesia and experience its cultural diversity firsthand.

"When you come to Indonesia, we welcome you with open arms," she said. "We'd like to highlight that to the world so that people will know us better, and then the blends could happen."

