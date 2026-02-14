"Happy Chinese New Year" campus event held at Kulosaari Secondary School in Finland

Xinhua) 09:53, February 14, 2026

Students watch a performance during a "Happy Chinese New Year" campus event at Kulosaari Secondary School in Helsinki, Finland, Feb. 13, 2026. A lively "Happy Chinese New Year" campus event was held at Kulosaari Secondary School in Helsinki on Friday. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

A student (R) , under the guidance of a performer, tries on Chinese traditional opera costume and practices basic opera movements during a "Happy Chinese New Year" campus event at Kulosaari Secondary School in Helsinki, Finland, Feb. 13, 2026. A lively "Happy Chinese New Year" campus event was held at Kulosaari Secondary School in Helsinki on Friday. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

A Chinese traditional opera performance is staged during a "Happy Chinese New Year" campus event at Kulosaari Secondary School in Helsinki, Finland, Feb. 13, 2026. A lively "Happy Chinese New Year" campus event was held at Kulosaari Secondary School in Helsinki on Friday. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

A student (R) , under the guidance of a professional instructor, tries out an intangible cultural heritage shadow puppetry during a "Happy Chinese New Year" campus event at Kulosaari Secondary School in Helsinki, Finland, Feb. 13, 2026. A lively "Happy Chinese New Year" campus event was held at Kulosaari Secondary School in Helsinki on Friday. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

Students try out an intangible cultural heritage shadow puppetry during a "Happy Chinese New Year" campus event at Kulosaari Secondary School in Helsinki, Finland, Feb. 13, 2026. A lively "Happy Chinese New Year" campus event was held at Kulosaari Secondary School in Helsinki on Friday. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)