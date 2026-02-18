Chinese New Year celebrations held at Siam Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand

Xinhua) 13:22, February 18, 2026

Performers stage martial arts at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 14, 2026. A series of events celebrating Chinese New Year are held here from Feb. 14 to 18, bringing a strong festive vibe to visitors. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Artists stage a performance at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 14, 2026. A series of events celebrating Chinese New Year are held here from Feb. 14 to 18, bringing a strong festive vibe to visitors. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

