In pics: first day of Chinese New Year in Yangon, Myanmar
(Xinhua) 13:41, February 18, 2026
People visit a temple on the first day of the Chinese New Year in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)
