Doha landmarks illuminated to celebrate Chinese New Year
(Xinhua) 13:32, February 18, 2026
This photo taken on Feb. 16, 2026 shows the Museum of Islamic Art illuminated in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Feb. 16, 2026 shows the National Museum of Qatar illuminated in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Feb. 16, 2026 shows the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel illuminated in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)
