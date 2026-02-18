Doha landmarks illuminated to celebrate Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 13:32, February 18, 2026

This photo taken on Feb. 16, 2026 shows the Museum of Islamic Art illuminated in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 16, 2026 shows the National Museum of Qatar illuminated in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 16, 2026 shows the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel illuminated in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

