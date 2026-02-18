Celebrations for Chinese New Year held in Moscow, Russia
Visitors watch decorations in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 16, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Visitors watch decorations in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 16, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Visitors watch a lion dance performance during the opening ceremony of celebrations for the Chinese New Year in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)
Actresses perform during an opening ceremony of celebrations for the Chinese New Year in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 16, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Visitors pose in front of decorations in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 16, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Visitors take selfies in front of decorations in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)
