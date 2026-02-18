Home>>
Dragon dance parade held to celebrate Chinese New Year in Chongqing
(Xinhua) 14:25, February 18, 2026
This aerial drone photo shows people watching a dragon dance parade held on the streets to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Tongliang District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Feb. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
People watch a dragon dance parade held on the streets to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Tongliang District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Feb. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
