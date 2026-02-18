Dragon dance parade held to celebrate Chinese New Year in Chongqing

Xinhua) 14:25, February 18, 2026

This aerial drone photo shows people watching a dragon dance parade held on the streets to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Tongliang District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Feb. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

People watch a dragon dance parade held on the streets to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Tongliang District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Feb. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

