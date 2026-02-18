New Year on the Frontlines: A group of 'inspectors'safeguarding Huangshan Mountain cableway

Cableway workers carry out the annual inspection on a maintenance vehicle in Huangshan Mountain, East China's Anhui Province. (Photo: Hou Ruidong/People's Daily)

This year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30). A new year begins with new resolve and new momentum. The call to "fight for our dreams and our happiness, and turn our great vision into beautiful realities" continues to inspire actions across China.

In the column "New Year on the Frontlines," reporters from the People's Daily traveled to the grassroots to witness the vitality of a vast nation, see its mountains and rivers in motion, and its fields in abundance, and listen to the stories of people finding fulfillment in both life and work.

Through these stories, the column seeks to present a vivid portrait of Chinese modernization.

At 5 pm, at the lower station of the Yungu Cableway in Huangshan Mountain, East China's Anhui Province, the last group of tourists stepped out of the cabins. But the cableway kept running.

In the storage room, an inspection vehicle was slowly pushed out and connected to the main line. The vehicle was pushed by maintenance workers Wang Xiaoli and Tan Xin, who were about to begin the final task of the day — the evening inspection.

At 5:10 pm, the inspection vehicle set off. At an altitude of more than 1,000 meters, the vehicle swayed from side to side each time when passing a support tower. In the center of the carriage stood a steel ladder connected to the roof. There was no glass on any side, only a steel frame.

Why was there no glass?

"So that it's easier to get on and off for maintenance," Tan answered quickly.

"And also to make it easier to see, hear and smell," Wang added, keeping his eyes fixed on the cable. Only after the inspection vehicle passed the towerdid he continue explaining. They look to see whether the wheel assemblies show abnormal twisting, listen for unusual noises as the cabins pass, and smell for any signs of burning from the cables. "Without glass, we can see and hear more clearly, and smell any unusual odor," Wang noted, without taking his eyes off the cableway.

The inspection vehicle climbed at a speed of three meters per second, as clouds and mist swept past them. "Today's temperature is minus 8 C, but it feels even colder," Wang said.

Yungu Cableway was the first of the three cableways in the Huangshan Mountain Scenic Area to be built and put into operation. Taking the Yungu Cableway up the mountain, passing Beginning-to-Believe Peak and Bright Summit, visiting Flying-over Rock and the Greeting Pine, and descending via the Yuping Cableway forms a classic Huangshan route.

"In terms of capacity, transporting 20,000 passengers safely and smoothly up the mountain each day is not a problem," said Zhang Yi, manager of the Technical Safety Department of the Yungu Cableway.

"During last year's Spring Festival holiday, we received 200,000 visitors," said Zhao Meijun, a staff member of the Huangshan Mountain scenic area management committee. "Generally, after the first day of the Chinese New Year, the number of tourists keeps increasing."

After graduating from college in 2015, Wang began working at the Yungu Cableway. From a novice to an experienced expert, Wang has safeguarded this "road" in the clouds day after day with his colleagues. This year, Wang once again spent the Spring Festival on duty, busy and fulfilled.

