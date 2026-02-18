New Year on the Frontlines: Community canteen hosts reunion banquet, bringing neighbors closer together

Senior residents gather at the community canteen for the Chinese New Year reunion banquet in Minzhu village community, Jiulongpo district, Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo: Zhou Bangjing/People's Daily)

This year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30). A new year begins with new resolve and new momentum. The call to "fight for our dreams and our happiness, and turn our great vision into beautiful realities" continues to inspire actions across China.

In the column "New Year on the Frontlines," reporters from the People's Daily traveled to the grassroots to witness the vitality of a vast nation, see its mountains and rivers in motion and its fields in abundance, and listen to the stories of people finding fulfillment in both life and work.

Through these stories, the column seeks to present a vivid portrait of Chinese modernization.

"Come on! Let's go to the community canteen for the reunion banquet!" 77-year-old Chen Dairong beamed as she called out in the Minzhu village community, Jiulongpo district, Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Pan Chao, deputy secretary of the community's CPC committee, said that among the 3,669 households in Minzhu village, more than 500 residents are over 80 and over 2,400 are aged 60 and above.

In early 2022, the community launched an urban renewal project, and the community canteen became a key part of it.

"Since it opened, the canteen has held a reunion banquet for us elder residents every year," Chen Dairong said.

This year's banquet brought together 100 residents at 10 tables. The community reserved some spots especially for seniors whose children are not at home and who need extra care. The Chinese New Year dinner started at 6 pm, but people began arriving an hour early.

The menu featured Chongqing favorites such as twice-cooked pork, stir-fried Zizania shoots and steamed pork with rice powder, plus extras like cured bacon, sausages, and glutinous rice balls.

During the meal, the canteen ran a lucky draw. 67-year-old Chen Guangzhen won a beautiful set of tableware. She happily raised it high above her head as those around her congratulated her.

On regular days, breakfast is ordered at the counter; lunch and dinner are self-serve buffets. Seniors aged 60 and above pay 15 yuan ($2.17) per meal, while others pay 18 yuan.

Canteen manager Li Heng bustled around and explained, "We open at 7 am every day and serve 1,000 to 1,200 customers. They include residents from our community, people from nearby neighborhoods, office workers from the surrounding buildings, and even tourists who come to visit - it's really lively."

"Chongqing's finance department provides a subsidy of 2 yuan per senior per day based on the number of seniors who dine here. Jiulongpo district adds another 2 yuan per senior per day for operating costs, and we give an extra 1 yuan discount. The rest we cover ourselves through self-sustaining operations," Li said. "We want to run a project that brings real convenience and benefits to residents."

"We elderly people can't eat food that's too oily or too salty. When we mentioned it to the canteen staffers, they adjusted the menu right away," Chen Dairong said.

"Now the canteen has staggered dining hours: from 11 am to noon, it's mainly for seniors, so the food is lighter; after noon, when young office workers come in, they prefer spicier dishes, and the canteen tries to meet their tastes too," Chen Dairong said.

"The tables here aren't just for eating - they're also desks, tea tables, and even the 'four-party mediation' table for the community," Pan said.

"Whenever there's something to discuss or a dispute to settle, people prefer to come to the canteen. Calling everyone into a meeting room feels too formal and stiff. Here, with a cup of tea in front of each person and a relaxed atmosphere, everyone opens up and problems get solved more easily," said Pan.

Pan gave an example: last year, right here in the canteen, the community worked with State Grid's Chongqing Electric Power Company and district departments to gather residents' opinions on relocating old power facilities. In the end, they resolved a major issue that concerned both residents and community development.

As night fell and the reunion banquet drew to a close, the residents were still engaging in lively conversation, exchanging New Year wishes.

The Minzhu village community canteen is more than just a place to eat - it's a bond that connects neighbors and a place that brings people together. It has become a home in the hearts of residents. Although the community reunion banquet doesn't happen every day, the sense of belonging remains with neighbors all year round.

