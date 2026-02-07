Xinhua photos of the day

Xinhua) 14:29, February 07, 2026

Sui Wenjing (L) and Han Cong of China perform during the figure skating team event pair skating short program of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Artists paint a clay sculpture at the Tianjin Clay Figurine Zhang Painted Sculpture Working Office in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 5, 2026. The Tianjin Clay Figurine Zhang Painted Sculpture Working Office has recently designed and created a series of painted sculptures themed on the Year of the Horse to greet the Chinese New Year. These artworks will be part of a Year of the Horse themed exhibition at the Tianjin Museum, which will be be open to the public free of charge during the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 5, 2026 shows ships loading containers at a container dock of Tangshan Port in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. The foreign trade cargo throughput in Tangshan Port reached 381.56 million tonnes in 2025, up 2.59 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Police officers and firefighters are seen at the accident site after a vehicle crashed into the 99 Ranch Market in the Westwood neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, the United States, on Feb. 5, 2026. At least three people were killed and multiple others injured after a vehicle crashed into a grocery store in the Westwood neighborhood in the U.S. city of Los Angeles on Thursday, according to local authorities. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi (C, front) and his accompanying delegation depart for the site of the talks with the United States in Muscat, Oman, Feb. 6, 2026.

The indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Oman's Muscat were "a good start," with both sides agreeing to continue negotiations in the future, Iran's Fars News Agency reported Friday, citing Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. (Xinhua)

A villager recalls changes in her life at home in Yumai Town of Lhunze County in Shannan City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Feb. 6, 2026. Yumai Town, located on the southern foot of the Himalayas, was once home to merely three permanent residents due to its harsh and rugged terrain. Today, residential houses here are neatly arranged, with comprehensive infrastructure including drainage and communication facilities in place.

Schools, health clinics, and hotels have also been established, alongside with home-stays, small shops, and courier stations operated by villagers.

In 2025, the area received over 12,000 tourists, with home-stay income exceeding 284,200 yuan. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Children travelling with their families are about to take a train at the Nanjing South Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Photo taken on Feb. 6, 2026 shows a Canadian flag outside Canada's new consulate in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, Denmark. On Friday, France and Canada each opened a consulate in Nuuk. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

The delegation of China parades into the San Siro Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Lai Xiangdong)

Horses run on a snowfield during a new year event in Xilinhot City, Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2026. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)

People select new year goods at a market in Lanzhou City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 5, 2026. (Photo by Hou Chonghui/Xinhua)

