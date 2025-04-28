Xinhua photos of the day

Xinhua) 13:31, April 28, 2025

A drone photo taken on April 26, 2025 shows the Heiyingshan power supply station at Ejin Qi, Araxan League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

Smoke rises after a massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas of Hormozgan province, Iran, April 26, 2025.

At least 25 people were killed and 800 others injured in a huge explosion at a port on Saturday in Iran's southern province of Hormozgan, media reported Sunday.

The exact cause of the incident has not been determined yet, the official news agency IRNA said. (Mehr News Agency/Handout via Xinhua)

Members of the clergy pray at Pope Francis's funeral at St. Peter's Square in Vatican on April 26, 2025.

Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, died Monday at the age of 88. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Athletes run through Tower Bridge at the 2025 London Marathon in London, Britain, April 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Lee Jae-myung, former chief of South Korea's Democratic Party, is elected presidential candidate for the liberal party during the party's national convention in Goyang City, South Korea, April 27, 2025.

Lee was elected presidential candidate for the liberal party overwhelmingly, the party said Sunday. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People pose for photos during the strawberry festival in Mgarr, Malta, April 27, 2025.

Malta held its annual strawberry festival in Mgarr, a picturesque agricultural village, on Sunday. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 27, 2025 shows wind power equipment to be exported at a dock in Tongzhou Bay in Nantong City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Xu Congjun/Xinhua)

Palestinians carry bodies of victims from a destroyed house after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, on April 26, 2025.

At least 34 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others wounded in airstrikes carried out by the Israeli army across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, Gaza's civil defense said. (Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/Xinhua)

Riders compete during an invitational horse racing event in Damxung County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 27, 2025.

The event takes place from April 23 to 28 at Damxung County with the participation of 403 horses taking part in 12 competitions including endurance and speed races. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)