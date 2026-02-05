Home>>
Firefighter rescues boy stranded mid-air after mall ride malfunction
(People's Daily App) 16:39, February 05, 2026
A firefighter in Chengdu, Sichuan Province rescued a boy who was left suspended mid-air after a hot air balloon ride at a shopping mall malfunctioned. Carrying out a rapid rope rescue to descend from above, the first responder used one arm to secure the child – who was hanging from the deflated balloon – before lowering him safely to the ground and drawing applause from onlookers at the scene. The boy was not injured. The amusement ride has since been suspended for safety checks.
(Produced by interns Li Linmo and Tang Kexin)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Firefighter scales three stories in just 12 seconds
- "Firefighting Olympics" reflects China's developing fire and rescue capabilities
- Civilians and firefighters unite to save man from river rapids
- Firefighters rescue boy hanging from rooftop
- Traffic police sound sirens to help clear way for fire truck
- Woman surprises on-duty firefighters with drawing for New Year's Eve
- Ice-covered firefighters battle blaze in frigid temps
- National fire and rescue professional skill competition held in Nanjing
- Chinese firefighters take the lead at World Fire Rescue Championship
- Firefighter rescues driver from raging flood
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.