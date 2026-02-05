Firefighter rescues boy stranded mid-air after mall ride malfunction

(People's Daily App) 16:39, February 05, 2026

A firefighter in Chengdu, Sichuan Province rescued a boy who was left suspended mid-air after a hot air balloon ride at a shopping mall malfunctioned. Carrying out a rapid rope rescue to descend from above, the first responder used one arm to secure the child – who was hanging from the deflated balloon – before lowering him safely to the ground and drawing applause from onlookers at the scene. The boy was not injured. The amusement ride has since been suspended for safety checks.

(Produced by interns Li Linmo and Tang Kexin)

