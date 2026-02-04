Fuzhou launches global short-video collection campaign for Chinese New Year
The Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, in partnership with People's Daily Online, is inviting creators worldwide to take part in the short-video collection campaign "Come to Fuzhou for a Fu-style Chinese New Year." The campaign runs until March 5.
Foreign residents, visitors, past guests with fond memories, or anyone eager to explore Fuzhou are welcome to share their stories about the city on camera.
Fuzhou offers the historic Sanfangqixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys) with its well-preserved traditional architecture, Yantai Mountain with its distinctive blend of Chinese and Western elements, and night cruises along the Minjiang River. The city also features glowing lantern displays, Min opera performances and bustling local markets. Every moment captured is worth sharing.
Participants can post their short videos on Weibo, Douyin or Xiaohongshu with the hashtag #WelcomeToFuzhou. Videos can also be shared on overseas social media platforms and emailed to rmwfjnews@163.com.
