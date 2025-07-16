Urban area renewal improves people's livelihood in SE China's Fuzhou

Xinhua) 08:48, July 16, 2025

A visitor views a photo exhibition themed on the renovation project of shanty town in Fuzhou in the Cangxia New Town of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 13, 2025.

In recent years, Fuzhou has actively implemented renewal and upgrading programs for urban residential areas. Cangxia New Town, the formerly dilapidated area characterized by unpleasant living conditions in Fuzhou, has been transformed into a livable habitat after renovation and upgrading that started from July 2000 and lasted over a year. In September 2021, a new round of transforming and upgrading program was carried out here, with focus on the integration of historical culture and life convenience into the new town. Infrastructures for customized services have been built such as canteens for the elderly and daycare centers for the children. Through the urban area renewal, people's livelihood has been improved a lot. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 13, 2025 shows the Cangxia New Town in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

A woman looks at books at a reading corner in the Cangxia New Town of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 13, 2025.

Residents relax at a residential compound in the Cangxia New Town of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 13, 2025.

Teachers interact with children under a summer vacation care program at a service center in the Cangxia New Town of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 14, 2025.

Residents have lunch at a community canteen for senior citizens in the Cangxia New Town of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 14, 2025.

