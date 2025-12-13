Xi sends congratulatory letter to forum dedicated to International Year of Peace and Trust in Turkmenistan

December 13, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter on Friday to a forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust held in Ashgabat in Turkmenistan.

The year of 2025 marks the International Year of Peace and Trust, which was proposed by Turkmenistan and endorsed by the UN General Assembly, while today also coincides with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's status as a permanently neutral state, Xi said in his message.

China and Turkmenistan are good friends with shared aspirations and reliable partners committed to win-win cooperation, he said, noting that China firmly supports Turkmenistan in pursuing its policy of permanent neutrality and commends its active efforts to safeguard global and regional peace and stability and promote common development.

He noted that at a time when global challenges are mounting and conflicts and confrontations continue to flare up, the world is calling for peace and trust more than ever.

History shows that the more turbulent and chaotic the international landscape becomes, the more the international community must stand together and support one another, said Xi.

It is needed to uphold mutual respect, mutual trust and mutual understanding, address the peace deficit, firmly preserve the authority and status of the United Nations, resolve disputes through peaceful means, and oppose hegemony, bullying and the pursuit of selfish interests at the expense of others, he said.

Xi also called for extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits to address the trust deficit, promote fairness and justice through the rule of law in international affairs, and advance solidarity and cooperation through multilateralism. Global affairs should be discussed by all, the international order should be safeguarded by all, and the outcomes of governance should be shared by all, he said.

Xi added that his recent proposal of the Global Governance Initiative offered China's plan for advancing reform and improvement of the global governance system. He also voiced China's readiness to work with all countries to uphold world peace, promote common development, and advance the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

