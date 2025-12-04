Home>>
Xi, Macron witness signing of multiple cooperation documents
(Xinhua) 16:25, December 04, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation documents on nuclear energy, agriculture, food, education and ecological environment after their talks on Thursday in Beijing.
