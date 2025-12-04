Xi holds talks with Macron, calling for expanded cooperation in multiple areas

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for photos with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron ahead of talks between the two leaders in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2025. Xi held talks with Macron, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China and France should seize opportunities and expand the scope of cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said while holding talks with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing on Thursday.

As both independent, visionary and responsible major countries, China and France serve as constructive forces in advancing multipolarity and promoting solidarity and cooperation among humanity, Xi said.

At present, as changes unseen in a century are accelerating, humanity once again stands at a crossroads, facing crucial choices about its future path, Xi noted, adding that China and France should demonstrate a sense of responsibility, uphold multilateralism, and stand firmly on the right side of history.

Xi said China is willing to work with France to always proceed from the fundamental interests of the two peoples and the long-term interests of the international community, while upholding equal dialogue and open cooperation, to ensure that the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership continues to advance steadily and thrives over the next 60 years, fully demonstrates its strategic value, and makes new contributions to promoting an equitable and orderly multipolar world as well as a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

Xi emphasized that regardless of changes of the external environment, China and France should always demonstrate the strategic vision and independence as major countries, understand and support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and safeguard the political foundation of bilateral relations.

The fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China deliberated over and adopted the recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan, outlining a blueprint for China's development over the next five years and providing the world with a "list of opportunities," Xi noted.

China and France should seize opportunities and expand the scope of cooperation, consolidating cooperation in traditional fields such as aviation, aerospace and nuclear energy, while tapping into the potential for cooperation in areas including the green economy, digital economy, biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence and new energy, Xi said.

China is willing to import more high-quality French products, welcomes more French enterprises to develop in China, and also hopes that France will provide a fair environment and stable conditions for Chinese enterprises, Xi said.

Noting that the Chinese and French people share a natural sense of affinity, Xi urged both sides to deepen exchanges and cooperation in areas such as culture, education, science and technology, and at the sub-national level.

Xi stressed that the world today is far from tranquil, with complex, intractable hotspot issues flaring up in many places. As founding members of the United Nations and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and France should practice true multilateralism, and uphold the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, he said.

Both countries should increase communication and coordination on the political settlement of disputes and the promotion of world peace and stability, and jointly advance the reform and improvement of global governance, Xi said.

Noting that the world now faces many imbalances, such as uneven development between the North and the South and inadequate representation of developing countries in international financial institutions, Xi said countries should shoulder responsibilities together, coordinate actions, and work together to make global economic governance fairer, more just and equitable.

Xi said the exchanges and cooperation between China and Europe over the past 50 years have been mutually beneficial and have contributed to each other's success.

"The industrial and supply chains of countries are deeply interconnected. Openness and cooperation will bring opportunities for development, while decoupling and severing supply chains will lead to isolation," Xi said. "Protectionism cannot solve the problems caused by global industrial restructuring, but will only worsen the international environment for trade."

Xi said China and Europe should stay committed to partnership, pursue cooperation with an open mind, and ensure that China-Europe relations develop along the right track of independence and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Macron noted that China and France have maintained close high-level exchanges, and have always trusted and respected each other.

France values its relations with China, firmly upholds the one-China policy, and is willing to continue deepening the France-China comprehensive strategic partnership, Macron said.

France is pleased to see the dynamism of the Chinese economy that promotes openness and cooperation and has brought more opportunities to the world, he said, adding that France is ready to work with China to promote mutual investment, strengthen cooperation in such areas as economy, trade and renewable energy, and deepen friendly cultural exchanges.

France welcomes more Chinese investment in France and will provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment, Macron said.

He added that France is committed to promoting the sound and steady development of Europe-China relations, and believes that Europe and China should uphold dialogue and cooperation, and Europe should achieve strategic autonomy.

Given the global geopolitical instability and challenges to the multilateral order, cooperation between France and China is even more important and indispensable, Macron said, adding that France fully agrees with President Xi's views on reforming and improving global governance and promoting a more balanced global economy.

France stands ready to work with China to strengthen coordination, jointly shoulder the due responsibilities of major countries, uphold multilateralism, and enhance cooperation in areas such as climate response, biodiversity conservation, and AI governance, so as to contribute to world peace and prosperity, he said.

The two heads of state exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis. Xi stated that China supports all efforts that are conducive to peace and will continue to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis in its own way. He said China supports European countries in playing their due role toward the establishment of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture.

After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation documents in nuclear energy, agri-food, education, and ecological environment, among others.

Before the talks, Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, held a welcome ceremony for Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, in the Great Hall of the People.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly meet the press after their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2025. Xi held talks with Macron, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for French President Emmanuel Macron at the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2025. Xi held talks with Macron, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

