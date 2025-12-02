Kenya holds forum on 5th volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China"

December 02, 2025

Hassan Omar Hassan, the secretary-general of the United Democratic Alliance of Kenya, speaks at a forum on the English edition of the fifth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, Dec. 1, 2025. A forum on the English edition of the fifth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was held in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, on Monday, with about 200 participants attending the event. The China-Kenya Readers Forum on "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was co-hosted by China's State Council Information Office, China International Communications Group and the Chinese Embassy in Kenya. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

NAIROBI, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- A forum on the English edition of the fifth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was held in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, on Monday, with about 200 participants attending the event.

The China-Kenya Readers Forum on "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was co-hosted by China's State Council Information Office, China International Communications Group and the Chinese Embassy in Kenya.

Speaking at the forum, Hassan Omar Hassan, the secretary-general of the United Democratic Alliance of Kenya, said that the fifth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" establishes the foundation for socio-economic transformation across the globe.

"I think by and large it is a template that many countries can adapt into their national contexts and learn from the Chinese model," he said.

Mo Gaoyi, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the State Council Information Office, said that all five volumes of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" present the historic accomplishments, development path and defining features of China's path to modernization.

The series of books also offers valuable insights and approaches for Global South countries pursuing their own modernization, he added.

China stands ready to strengthen unity and cooperation with African countries, including Kenya, to jointly advance the four major global initiatives, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and implement the 10 partnership actions for advancing modernization, Mo said.

China's progress on its path to modernization will continue to create new opportunities for Africa, as both sides work together to write a new chapter in building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, he said.

William Kabogo Gitau, Kenya's cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, said "the forum is instrumental in helping Kenyan readers fully comprehend the essence of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and deepen their understanding of the practical results of Chinese modernization and its global significance."

He said that Kenya is keen to gain insight on China's path to modernization from the book, as the East African nation seeks to foster mutual exchange among scholars, media practitioners and authors from China.

During the event, the Chinese side presented foreign guests with copies of the English edition of the fifth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China."

Participating experts and scholars exchanged views and held discussions on topics such as China-Kenya governance experiences, the Belt and Road Initiative, China-Africa cooperation, poverty alleviation, and cultural exchanges.

