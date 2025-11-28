Xi calls for promoting volunteer spirit to serve national rejuvenation
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for promoting the spirit of volunteers to serve the cause of building a great modern socialist country in all respects and achieving national rejuvenation.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter sent to the third congress of the China Volunteer Service Federation (CVSF).
Describing volunteer service as a key hallmark of social progress, Xi expressed the hope that volunteers, volunteer organizations and service professionals will play an active role in advancing Chinese modernization, and promote the value of truth, kindness and beauty, and spread positive energy while serving the national strategy, people's livelihood and social governance.
He also called for improving the volunteer service system and fostering a strong, society-wide atmosphere that supports participation in the volunteer work.
The third congress of the CVSF was held in Beijing from Thursday to Friday.
Founded in December 2013, the CVSF is a national, collaborative and non-profit social organization voluntarily formed by volunteer service organizations, volunteers, and related institutions, organizations, and individuals. It has made positive contributions to advancing the development of volunteer service in China.
