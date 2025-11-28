Home>>
Revised study outline for Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy published
(Xinhua) 13:32, November 28, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- A revised edition of the study outline for Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy has been published.
The compilation of the revised edition, co-organized by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, builds upon the 2021 edition.
The book comprehensively reflects the original contributions and latest developments of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in the diplomatic domain.
The book was jointly published by the People's Publishing House and the Xuexi Publishing House.
