Xi chairs CPC meeting to review report on central discipline inspection

Xinhua) 15:55, November 28, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Friday to review a report on the 20th CPC Central Committee's disciplinary inspection missions focusing on the country's provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities directly under the central government.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting.

The meeting noted that the fifth and sixth rounds of inspections under the 20th CPC Central Committee had completed full coverage of provincial-level regions.

While provincial-level authorities have made new progress in their work, the inspections also identified various problems that must be taken seriously and addressed with firm resolve, the meeting said.

It is imperative to rigorously implement rectification measures and to strengthen routine oversight, the meeting pointed out, adding that rectifications should be integrated with both studying and implementing the guiding principles of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and with making plans for economic and social development in the next five years.

The meeting stressed that Party committees of all provincial-level regions should ensure the implementation of major decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee.

They were also urged to improve the evaluation mechanisms for officials, tighten oversight of leading officials, strengthen regulation and oversight of the allocation and exercise of power, and maintain high pressure against corruption.

