Chinese FM spokesperson briefs on revised study outline for Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy

Xinhua) 08:59, November 29, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday said that guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, China's diplomacy will create a more favorable external environment for the endeavor of building China into a great modern socialist country and advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through a Chinese path to modernization, and make greater contribution to peace and human progress.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to share more on the Study Outline on Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy (2025 Edition), which was published on Friday.

Mao introduced that as approved by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated the Study Outline on Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, which was first published in 2021, and released its 2025 Edition.

The new edition gives an overview of the pioneering contributions and latest development of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in the field of diplomacy, Mao said, noting that it also systemically elaborates on the epochal backdrop, profound dimensions, theoretical quintessence and rich practice of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy.

The book serves as an authoritative guide for members of the CPC, officials and the public to understand and apply Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, Mao added.

Since the dawn of this new era, with a keen understanding of the general trends in China and the world, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, developed a series of major innovations in theory and practice for China's external work, led the country in making historical achievements on that front and transforming it, and formed and enriched Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, Mao said.

"Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, we in the diplomatic service hold high the banner of building a community with a shared future for humanity, advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, implement the four major global initiatives, work to build a more just and equitable global governance system through reform, expand the global network of partnerships and advance the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation," Mao said.

She also said that those on the diplomatic front firmly uphold national sovereignty, security and development interests, and actively act on the abiding commitment of serving the people through diplomacy.

As the major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics is advancing on all fronts, China enjoys enhanced international influence, stronger capacity to lead new endeavors, and greater moral appeal, Mao said.

