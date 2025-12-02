Xi extends congratulations on 50th founding anniversary of Lao People's Democratic Republic

Xinhua) 13:04, December 02, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Lao president, on the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Lao People's Democratic Republic.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the LPRP has united and led the Lao people in persevering through hardships and forging ahead, and achieved gratifying results in the cause of reforms and opening-up, with people's livelihoods continuously improving and the country's international and regional influence significantly enhanced.

As comrades and brothers, China is sincerely pleased with those progress, Xi added.

The Chinese side is firmly convinced that Laos will continue on a socialist path suited to its national conditions, ensure the successful convening of the upcoming 12th National Congress of the LPRP, and continuously open up new prospects for the cause of party and state development, Xi added.

Xi noted that Thongloun paid a successful visit to China in September, during which they reached new strategic consensus on deepening the building of the China-Laos community with a shared future.

China has always regarded Laos as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and stands ready to work with Laos to take the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties in the next year as an opportunity to carry forward traditional friendship, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, as well as deepen and substantiate the China-Laos comprehensive strategic cooperation in the new era, to bring more benefits to the two peoples and make greater contributions to peace and development in the region and the world, he said.

