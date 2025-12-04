Xi, Macron attend closing ceremony of seventh meeting of China-France Business Council

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron attended and addressed the closing ceremony of the seventh meeting of China-France Business Council on Thursday in Beijing.

Xi noted that the two sides should respond to uncertainties in today's world with the stability of China-France relations.

Xi called on both sides to continuously expand new areas of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, keep fostering new progress in mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the European Union (EU), and jointly make fresh contributions to the reform and improvement of global governance.

Noting that this year marks the start of a fresh 60-year cycle for China-France relations, Xi said the bilateral economic and trade cooperation has been continuously expanding and demonstrating greater resilience, with bilateral trade reaching 68.75 billion U.S. dollars in the first ten months of 2025 and cumulative mutual investment exceeding 27 billion U.S. dollars.

China and France should seize opportunities, deepen cooperation, ensure the steady and sustained growth of bilateral relations, and jointly write an even brighter chapter for bilateral cooperation, Xi said.

China views France as a significant and indispensable partner in economic and trade affairs, Xi said, noting that China welcomes France's participation in China's modernization and support capable and willing Chinese enterprises in investing in France.

The two sides should tap the potential for cooperation in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, green and digital economies, biomedicine, and the silver economy, Xi said, adding that China and France should continue to promote cooperation in industrial and supply chains and provide a fair, transparent, non-discriminatory and predictable business environment for companies from both countries.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-EU diplomatic relations, Xi said China-EU economic and trade ties are complementary and mutually beneficial in nature, and are completely capable of achieving a dynamic balance through development.

Interdependency is not a risk, and convergent interests are not a threat, Xi said, adding that China and France should work together to promote the maintaining of China-EU relationship as a comprehensive strategic partnership, and jointly creating an even brighter next 50 years for the relationship.

Xi noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the United Nations.

"To promote the development of a more just and equitable global governance system, I proposed the Global Governance Initiative in September this year following the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilizational Initiative," he said.

Xi noted that China and France should practice true multilateralism, jointly uphold the status and authority of the UN, safeguard the WTO-centered, rules-based multilateral trading system, and contribute to the reform and improvement of global governance.

The fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee has reviewed and adopted the recommendations for the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development, Xi said, adding that China will comprehensively advance the Chinese modernization and expand high-standard opening-up.

French entrepreneurs are welcome to continue sharing divided of China's development, he said.

