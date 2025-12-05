Xi, Macron have friendly exchanges in China's Chengdu

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron in Dujiangyan in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 5, 2025.

CHENGDU, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and visiting French President Emmanuel Macron had friendly exchanges on Friday in Dujiangyan in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Upon their arrival, Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, were warmly received by Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan. Welcoming them to Sichuan, known as the "Land of Abundance," Xi recalled his visit last year to the Hautes-Pyrenees Department at Macron's invitation. Xi said he believed that Macron's visit will help deepen his understanding of China.

In Dujiangyan, the two couples strolled and conversed along Yangong Path before taking seats at Huaigu Pavilion, where they enjoyed tea by the waterside and held wide-ranging discussions on global affairs.

The Dujiangyan irrigation system is the world's only ancient irrigation project still in operation today, and also one of the earliest successful practices of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature, Xi said, adding that its construction process fully reflects the Chinese nation's spirit of constant self-improvement, fearlessness in the face of hardship, and courage to forge ahead.

"Every time I come to Dujiangyan, I can deeply feel the greatness of our ancestors in adapting to local conditions, following the natural course, achieving harmony between human and nature, and harnessing water resources for the benefit of the people," Xi said. "From this, I draw wisdom for state governance."

Noting that the French people also possess a spirit of perseverance, Xi said China and France should be in a better position than other countries to understand and respect each other.

Hailing that the irrigation system built over two millennia ago still functions effectively today, Macron said it is an impressive testament to the industriousness and wisdom of the Chinese people.

Both France and China boast a long and rich history and cultural heritage, and the two peoples have a shared aspiration for a better life, Macron said, adding that through cooperation, France and China can jointly pursue development and prosperity, and bring benefits to the people of both countries.

Xi stressed that national prosperity and rejuvenation require not only the accumulation of material wealth but also the cultural-ethical advancement, noting that only a nation with cultural confidence can stand firm and thrive. He added that Chinese civilization is the only great civilization in the world that has existed uninterrupted and continuously developed in the form of a state, markedly characterized by continuity, innovation, unity, inclusiveness and peace.

Noting that China and France are outstanding representatives of Eastern and Western civilizations, respectively, Xi said the spirit of independence shared by the two countries stems from their profound cultural heritage. The establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries was not only a "handshake" between two independent countries, but also the convergence of two splendid civilizations, he added.

Amid an international landscape marked by intertwined changes and turmoil, Xi said China believes that, as two major countries with long history and profound culture, China and France can jointly contribute more to world peace, stability and human progress through dialogue and cooperation.

Macron said that given the rapidly evolving international landscape full of uncertainties, France is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China, engage in dialogue and consultation to address conflicts, and work together to safeguard world peace and stability.

President Xi and Madam Peng later invited President Macron and his wife to lunch.

The two heads of state agreed to maintain close communication to jointly promote the continuous development of the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership.

During this visit, China and France issued joint statements on strengthening global governance, joint response to global climate and environmental challenges, continuous promotion of cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy, exchanges and cooperation in agriculture and food, and the situations in Ukraine and Palestine.

Wang Yi was present at these events.

