Xi, Macron jointly meet press

Xinhua) 16:25, December 04, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly met the press after their talks in Beijing on Thursday.

Xi said that both sides agreed to enhance political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and advance the reform and improvement of global governance.

Noting that he welcomes Macron's fourth state visit to China, Xi said the two sides had friendly, candid and fruitful talks. They agreed that China and France are both independent major countries, and amid changes and turbulence in today's world, they should hold high the banner of multilateralism, adhere to equal-footed dialogue and open cooperation, fully demonstrate the strategic value and global influence of the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership, and promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

He said both sides agreed to enhance political mutual trust, noting that, regardless of changes in the external environment, they are committed to demonstrating the independence and strategic vision of a major country, while understanding and supporting each other on issues concerning respective core interests and major concerns.

Both sides agreed to expand practical cooperation, Xi said, adding that they agreed to consolidate cooperation in traditional areas such as aviation, aerospace and nuclear energy, and expand cooperation in emerging fields such as green economy, digital economy, biopharmaceuticals and artificial intelligence. They agreed to promote balanced development of bilateral economic and trade relations, expand two-way investment, and provide a fair, transparent, non-discriminatory and predictable business environment for enterprises of both countries.

Xi said both sides agreed to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Building on the success of last year's China-France Year of Culture and Tourism, the two sides will deepen exchanges and cooperation in the fields of culture, education, science and technology, and at sub-national levels, and launch a new round of cooperation in the protection of giant pandas.

Both sides agreed to promote reform and improvement of global governance, he said, adding that they agreed to step up strategic communication and coordination, defend the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, and work toward a more just and equitable global governance system.

Regarding the Ukraine crisis, Xi said China supports all efforts for peace and hopes that all parties can reach a fair, lasting and binding peace deal that is accepted by all parties involved through dialogue and negotiation. He also added that China will continue to play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis, while firmly opposing any irresponsible actions that shift blame or distort the situation.

Xi said China and France will make joint efforts to promote the full, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question at an early date. China will provide 100 million U.S. dollars in aid to Palestine to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and support the recovery and reconstruction of Gaza, he added.

Xi stressed that opening up is a basic national policy of China, and China will open its door still wider to the world. During the 15th Five-Year Plan period, China will promote high-quality development through comprehensive deepening of reform, further implement the strategy of expanding domestic demand, expand market access and open up more sectors, and also guide the rational and orderly cross-border arrangement of industrial and supply chains, which will open up broader space for practical cooperation between China and France and the development of bilateral relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)