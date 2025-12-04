Xi calls on China, France to expand cooperation in multiple areas

Xinhua) 16:22, December 04, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China and France should seize opportunities and expand the scope of cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing on Thursday.

China and France should consolidate cooperation in traditional fields such as aviation, aerospace, and nuclear energy, and tap into the potential for cooperation in areas including the green economy, digital economy, biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, and new energy, Xi said.

