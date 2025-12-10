Symposium on study, research of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy held in Beijing

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- A symposium on the study and research of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy was held in Beijing on Tuesday. Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and China's foreign minister, attended and addressed the event.

Wang said that Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy is a constantly developing and open Marxist theory that always stays at the forefront of the times, answers the world's new questions, and provides powerful intellectual tools and scientific guidance for Chinese diplomacy to forge ahead courageously.

General Secretary Xi Jinping has personally spearheaded a series of major theoretical and practical innovations, leading China's external work to achieve historic accomplishments and undergo historic transformation, Wang said.

"We should leverage the reissue of the study outline on Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy as an opportunity to deepen our understanding of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy's advanced nature in driving theoretical innovation and its historical initiative in serving national rejuvenation," Wang said.

"Looking back on the extraordinary journey of diplomacy in the new era, we have become more deeply aware that General Secretary Xi Jinping's strategic guidance is our fundamental guarantee, that unwavering commitment to Chinese characteristics is the foundation of our conviction, that building a community with a shared future for humanity is our glorious banner, and that creating a favorable international environment for Chinese modernization is our mission," he said.

Wang noted that the diplomatic and foreign affairs front should make new and greater contributions to building a great country and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.

The symposium was hosted by the Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy research center.

