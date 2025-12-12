How global readers understand Chinese modernization via new volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China"

December 12, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- A symposium on the English edition of the fifth volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was held in Nairobi, capital of Kenya, in early December, drawing some 200 attendees who sought a deeper understanding of China and its development path.

Speaking at the event, Hassan Omar Hassan, the secretary-general of the United Democratic Alliance of Kenya, said the book sets an extraordinary foundation of the parameters that define socio-economic transformation based on an experiment on governance that actually worked.

"I think by and large it is a template that many countries can adapt into their national contexts and learn from the Chinese model," he said.

Other readers overseas also viewed the book as an intellectual key to unlocking the secrets to China's breathtaking development, and a vital bridge connecting China with the rest of the world.

WINDOW ON CHINA

The fifth volume contains 91 of Xi's works under 18 topics covering the period from May 27, 2022 to Dec. 20, 2024, including reports, speeches, talks, addresses, articles and instructions. The book's publication provides a crucial new window for global thinkers and media workers to understand China, the world's largest developing country.

Facing changing external conditions, China has continued to expand domestic demand and strengthen unity and cooperation with developing countries, said Luis Paulino, a professor of Sao Paulo State University's Faculty of Philosophy and Sciences.

Xi's works, once again, represent China's "development of Marxist theory," while the Chinese Communists, with Xi at the core of their leadership, prove to be "the most creative practitioners of Marxist theory," he added.

For Helga Zepp-LaRouche, chairperson of the German think tank Schiller Institute, the outstanding feature of the Communist Party of China lies in its "adherence to integrating the basic principles of Marxism with China's specific realities and with the fine traditional Chinese culture," as the party's interpretation and application of Marxism conforms to the demands of the times and stays committed to seeking truth from facts.

According to Colin Cruywagen, a senior official at the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation of South Africa, Xi's works showcase the consistent, systematic and forward-looking nature of China's policies and concepts, which help explain the maintenance of China's growth momentum in the complex international environment.

Kawa Mahmoud, the former secretary of the Central Committee of the Kurdistan Communist Party of Iraq, concluded from the Chinese leader's book that the purpose of development for the people and the belief in realizing the great cause of national rejuvenation remain unchanged in China, despite the continuous introduction of reform and innovation measures.

MODERNIZATION PATH

China has embarked on a modernization path tailored to its own national conditions, distinct from that of the West. China's experience and achievements in its modernization drive have greatly inspired other countries, which are pursuing their own paths to prosperity.

Wirun Phichaiwongphakdee, director of the Thailand-China Research Center of the Belt and Road Initiative, has recently kept the book at hand for frequent reading. He said it "contains the valuable experience gained from the practice of 1.4 billion people."

While the world today faces challenges such as unilateralism and power politics, Xi is striving for the common interests of all humankind, he stressed, adding that the world has seen China's actions.

Abdulaziz Alshaabani, researcher at the Al Riyadh Center for Political &Strategic Studies in Saudi Arabia, summarized openness, innovation and high-quality development as the keywords of volume five, which are beneficial for building a global development pattern marked by inclusiveness, coordination and win-win outcomes.

Gulnar Shaymergenova, director of the Chinese Studies Center in Kazakhstan, said the theory and practice of Chinese-style modernization are an important theme in the most recent volume, which serves as a valuable reference for reforms in Kazakhstan.

KEY GLOBAL PUBLIC GOOD

In September, Xi proposed the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Tianjin Summit.

The GGI, alongside the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, are widely viewed as a key global public good offered by China to help the world community to better meet global challenges.

These global initiatives, said Robert Lawrence Kuhn, chairman of the Kuhn Foundation, form a complete architecture that embodies Xi's vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

"We see all this volatility in the world, and so the GGI does make sense at this time. It's a flag in the ground saying, 'Here's what China thinks the world should be,'" said Kuhn.

Vito Petrocelli, the president of the Italy BRICS Institute, shared a similar view. He said China-proposed initiatives advocate a more inclusive international system through dialogue, cooperation and mutual benefit, bringing diverse voices, development models and cultural perspectives into global governance.

Marta Montoro, vice chairwoman of the Spanish Catedra China Foundation, said China now plays a key role in global governance.

China's vision calls for a fair, stable, just, and sustainable international system, offering humanity the possibility of moving forward together, she added.

