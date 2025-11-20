Greek edition of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" launched in Athens

Participants attend a launch ceremony for the Greek edition of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" in Athens, Greece, Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

ATHENS, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Greek edition of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China was launched Tuesday in Athens, with more than 100 representatives from both countries attending the event.

Participants said the event provided an important platform for exchanges and mutual learning between Eastern and Western civilizations. By sharing governance experience, they said, China and Greece enhanced understanding and built consensus, offering new ideas for expanding practical cooperation across various sectors and adding momentum to the steady growth of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Chinese representatives also introduced the strategic plans laid out at the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on expanding high-level opening-up. Greek scholars and guests said China has demonstrated the advantages and effectiveness of its governance through successive five-year plans for national economic and social development. They expressed hope to engage more deeply in China's development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period and share the opportunities it will bring.

Xie Gang, vice president of China International Communications Group, said the publication would help readers understand China's governance in the new era -- characterized by comprehensive reform, a people-centered approach, dialogue among civilizations and multilateralism in global governance. He said he hoped the book would strengthen mutual learning and practical cooperation between China and Greece.

Ioannis Tragakis, chairman of the Greece-China Friendship Group in the Greek parliament, recalled his 2019 meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said the launch honored an important work of political theory and further deepened bilateral friendship.

Concepts such as ecological civilization and a community with a shared future for humanity, he noted, offer guidance for addressing current global challenges. As nations with long histories and shared development aspirations, Greece and China should pursue creative and practical cooperation to promote global progress.

Chinese Ambassador to Greece Fang Qiu said the book reveals the philosophical foundations of China's governance, showcases China's openness and inclusiveness, and highlights the contemporary value of exchanges among civilizations. He said the Greek edition would serve as a new bridge for cultural exchange, helping more Greek readers understand China's governance philosophy, development path and domestic and foreign policies.

Former Greek foreign minister George Katrougalos elaborated on the people-centered development philosophy highlighted in the book, along with China's long-term strategic planning and its role as a contributor to global stability. He said the four major global initiatives proposed by Xi set out a vision of openness, development and dialogue grounded in multilateralism, providing a philosophical basis for building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Experts from both countries held discussions on topics including green development, technological innovation, mutual learning among civilizations, openness and cooperation, and the Belt and Road Initiative.

Xi Jinping: The Governance of China has been translated into 44 languages and distributed in more than 180 countries and regions, receiving wide recognition from international readers.

Chinese Ambassador to Greece Fang Qiu speaks at a launch ceremony for the Greek edition of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" in Athens, Greece, Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

Ioannis Tragakis, chairman of the Greece-China Friendship Group in the Greek parliament, attends a launch ceremony for the Greek edition of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" in Athens, Greece, Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

