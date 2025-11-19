Revised study outline of Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law published

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- A revised edition of a study outline of Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law has been published.

Based on a 2021 edition, the revision and compilation was arranged by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Office of the Commission for Overall Law-based Governance of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law is the latest achievement in adapting Marxist rule of law theory to the Chinese context and to the needs of the times, bringing significant new developments in the socialist rule of law theory with Chinese characteristics, and providing fundamental guidance for advancing comprehensive law-based governance in the new era.

The book was jointly published by the People's Publishing House and the Xuexi Publishing House.

