Xi, president of Comoros exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of ties

Xinhua) 13:04, November 13, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Comorian President Azali Assoumani on Thursday exchanged congratulatory messages on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Noting that China was the first country to establish diplomatic ties with the Comoros, Xi said over the past half-century, no matter how the international situation has changed, China-Comoros relations have always developed healthily and steadily.

In recent years, political mutual trust between the two countries has been continuously consolidated, and exchanges and cooperation in various fields have achieved fruitful results, setting a model of equal treatment, solidarity and mutual assistance between countries of different sizes, he said.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Comoros relations and expressed readiness to work with President Azali to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries as an opportunity to carry forward the traditional friendship.

He also called for joint efforts to promote the implementation of the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, keep enriching the China-Comoros strategic partnership, and make greater contributions to building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

In his message, Azali said since the establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago, the Comoros and China have maintained mutual respect and trust, standing together in solidarity and building a strong, enduring friendship. The fruitful results of bilateral cooperation have profoundly changed the lives of the Comorian people, he added.

In a world marked by changes and turbulence, the principles of respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, and win-win cooperation, as advocated by President Xi, have inspired Global South countries, including the Comoros, noted the Comorian president.

The Comorian side appreciates China's vision of building a peaceful, just and multipolar world, and stands ready to work with China, under the guidance of the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, to continue promoting sustainable and inclusive development, and make due contributions to promoting solidarity, cooperation and common prosperity between Africa and China, he said.

