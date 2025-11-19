Home>>
Xi's discourses on improving Party conduct published in ethnic-minority languages
(Xinhua) 15:01, November 19, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A compilation of discourses on improving Party conduct by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has been published in five ethnic-minority languages by the Ethnic Publishing House.
Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book has been translated in the languages of Mongolian, Tibetan, Uygur, Kazak and Korean ethnic groups by China Ethnic Languages Translation Center.
These ethnic-minority language versions are now available across the country, according to an official statement issued Wednesday.
