Three girls, one plank: the ultimate team sprint
(People's Daily App) 16:52, December 09, 2025
At a school sports meeting in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao autonomous prefecture, Hunan Province, three first-year high school girls showcased impressive teamwork and speed in the traditional "three-person wooden plank race," also known as "board-shoe racing" in China. Watch as this trio races down the 60-meter track with swift and coordinated steps.
