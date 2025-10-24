Home>>
A teen's 'Ip Man Squat'
(People's Daily App) 16:51, October 24, 2025
Witness a teenager mastering the iconic yet extremely challenging "Ip Man Squat." Pulling it off demands immense core strength and amazing balance skills, which makes it a true test of a practitioner's skill.
