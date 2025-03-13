Home>>
China Everything Vlog | Exploring Tsinghua's Student Club Fair
(People's Daily App) 16:35, March 13, 2025
With over 230 student clubs, Tsinghua University's Student Club Fair is full of surprises! From dancing robots to flute challenges, there's something for everyone! Join Cici, a Tsinghua student, as she explores the interesting clubs on campus!
(Produced by Zhang Xi, Ni Tao, and Xu Zheqi)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
