China's UBTech pioneers world's first multi-robot collaborative training

(People's Daily App) 16:33, March 11, 2025

Chinese humanoid robotics company UBTech recently achieved a global first by successfully conducting collaborative training for multiple humanoid robots across diverse scenarios and tasks at a 5G-wired smart factory of the electric vehicle maker Zeekr in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province. During the training, the humanoid robots worked as a team to complete tasks such as lifting heavy boxes and handling soft materials. According to the company, this achievement paves the way for the development of general humanoid robot "workforce" solutions in multitask industrial settings, accelerating the evolution of humanoid robotics from individual autonomy to collective intelligence.

