Robotic dogs take on new roles in China: Walking pets, delivering medicine, and even running marathons

March 07, 2025

Recently, a good number of robotic dogs playing different roles in cities across China have gained widespread attention both online and offline, impressing people with a range of unexpected abilities.

In Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, a robotic dog was recently seen "walking" a real dog down the street.

In a viral video of the eye-catching scene captured by a tourist, a small dog comfortably sits on the back of a robotic dog, leisurely enjoying a stroll through the city, prompting passersby to stop and take photos.

A few days ago, robotic dogs joined 35,000 human runners in the 2025 Chongqing Marathon in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, showcasing their endurance and agility.

They not only participated in the race, but also put on a captivating lion dance performance, adding a futuristic twist to the event.

On Mount Tai, one of China's Five Great Mountains, located in Tai'an city, east China's Shandong Province, robotic dogs have taken on a new, practical role as intelligent porters. They assist in transporting waste, and even help serve tourists in this scenic area.

A robotic dog that would be deployed to deliver heavy loads including garbage is in a test run at the Mount Tai scenic area in Tai'an, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 21, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

In a community in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, a robotic dog named Xiaoxi has become an intern caregiver for elderly residents.

Besides handling small transportation tasks, Xiaoxi accompanies seniors on walks, offering both physical assistance and companionship.

Currently in its trial phase, Xiaoxi is expected to be officially put into service by mid-to-late April. In the future, it may even be able to respond to voice commands, further enhancing its role as an everyday assistant for seniors, according to credible sources.

The fire and rescue detachment of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, recently added two robotic dogs to its workforce.

Photo shows a robotic dog employed by the fire and rescue detachment of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo/CCTV News)

With an endurance range of more than 15 kilometers, the robotic dogs can operate continuously for 3.6 hours, providing real-time high-definition images, detecting and transmitting data on flammable and toxic gases, and even tracking heat sources through smoke.

By assisting command personnel with visualized remote monitoring of accident sites, these robotic dogs help assess potential hazards and enhance rescue operations with smart, real-time support.

